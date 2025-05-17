Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.47% of Chord Energy worth $33,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Chord Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $290,863.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $188.02. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.92.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

