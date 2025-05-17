Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Position Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $16,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Value Base Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,471,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $713.36 million, a P/E ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $94.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

