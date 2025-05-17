Columbia International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INEQ) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Columbia International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INEQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Columbia International Equity Income ETF were worth $17,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Columbia International Equity Income ETF alerts:

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia International Equity Income ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia International Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INEQ opened at $33.92 on Friday. Columbia International Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.

Columbia International Equity Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Columbia International Equity Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Columbia International Equity Income ETF (INEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies in developed markets outside the US. The fund uses a proprietary, fundamental selection process with an exclusionary screen for ESG risk INEQ was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is issued by Columbia Threadneedle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia International Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia International Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.