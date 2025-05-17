Comerica Bank Buys 4,747 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

