Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,976 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,492,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,956,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 393,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after buying an additional 1,500,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

