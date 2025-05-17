Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,460,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,642.75. This trade represents a 3.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Cars.com Price Performance

CARS stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

