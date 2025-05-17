Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,960,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $48.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $790.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.