Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,137,000 after buying an additional 70,930 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after buying an additional 87,743 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,921,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 540,676 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 924,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,180,000 after purchasing an additional 41,502 shares in the last quarter.

JPIE opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

