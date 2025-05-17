Comerica Bank Has $265,000 Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,806,000 after buying an additional 567,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,937,000 after purchasing an additional 468,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $14,859,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $13,129,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CNA Financial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 249,346 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $52.36.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $305,375.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 720,442 shares in the company, valued at $35,200,796.12. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,741 shares of company stock worth $1,559,401. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

