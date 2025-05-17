Comerica Bank Has $298,000 Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

