Comerica Bank Has $304,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1277 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

