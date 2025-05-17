Comerica Bank Has $314,000 Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

