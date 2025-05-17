Comerica Bank Has $364,000 Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXPE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXPE shares. Stephens upped their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,768.75. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Little purchased 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.70 per share, for a total transaction of $496,117.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at $104,002,941.10. This trade represents a 0.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,818 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXPE stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.26. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $107.06.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

