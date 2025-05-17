Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 322.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

