Comerica Bank Purchases 23,215 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 1,160.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 34,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 61,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

