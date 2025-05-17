Comerica Bank Sells 3,374 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.