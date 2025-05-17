CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CONMED were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:CNMD opened at $60.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.38 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,741.24. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

