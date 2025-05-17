Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $105.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.36.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on ED

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.2%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 42.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.