CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRWV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Thursday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Up 22.1%

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Activity at CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,023.20. This trade represents a 63.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

