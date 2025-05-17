CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 0.9% After Earnings Miss

Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $61.33 and last traded at $66.83. 15,721,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 12,477,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.46.

The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,440. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,023.20. This represents a 63.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

