Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,375,000 after buying an additional 1,350,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,936,000 after buying an additional 985,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,148,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,170,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,851,000 after buying an additional 753,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

