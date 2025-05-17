Crake Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crake Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 317,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 15.3% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $142,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

