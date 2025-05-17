Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 1,364.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,589 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DCTH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $595.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

