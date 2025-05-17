Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.59% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $34,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,248,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 547,350 shares during the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,264,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 38,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

