Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,855 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

