Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at DA Davidson

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.22.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DT stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 981,964 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 464.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 711,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 585,675 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

