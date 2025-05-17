e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,973.12. This represents a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.4%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ELF opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.47.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

