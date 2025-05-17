E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 519,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Stock Up 3.2%

ETWO stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $954.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETWO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Report on ETWO

About E2open Parent

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.