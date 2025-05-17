Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ETN opened at $329.40 on Thursday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,231,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,541,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.