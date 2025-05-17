Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ameren Q3 Earnings

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

