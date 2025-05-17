Everus (NYSE:ECG) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at DA Davidson

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

Get Everus alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everus from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Everus

Everus Trading Down 3.0%

ECG opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Everus has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $567,562.56. This trade represents a 10.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $214,756.92. This represents a 30.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everus by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Everus by 60.3% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 313,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 117,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Everus by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 73,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everus by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter.

About Everus

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.