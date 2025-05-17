First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671,029 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.02% of First BanCorp. worth $31,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of FBP opened at $20.94 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

