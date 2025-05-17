First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 761,238 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,756,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $534,000.

FCG opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

