Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE:FOR opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $30,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $69,053.49. The trade was a 30.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

