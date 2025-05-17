Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,122,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after buying an additional 1,442,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110,021 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $59,970,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $40,027,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of FBIN opened at $55.59 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.