Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,157,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 101,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 104,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 622,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 326,122 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 84.89 and a quick ratio of 90.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 208.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FBRT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jones Trading decreased their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Read Our Latest Report on FBRT

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.