Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

About Franklin Street Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.