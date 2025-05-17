Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Franklin Street Properties Price Performance
Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
