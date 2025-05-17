Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Glaukos worth $31,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

GKOS stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.83. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

