Global-E Online’s (GLBE) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities' price target points to a potential upside of 93.70% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Global-E Online Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.84 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 5,939.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after buying an additional 625,855 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

