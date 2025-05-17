Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 9.2% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,921,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,925,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555,411 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average of $127.06.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

