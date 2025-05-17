Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.83% of Golub Capital BDC worth $33,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.7%

GBDC stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.05%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

