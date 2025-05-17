Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $197.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.69 and a 12 month high of $202.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.07 and its 200-day moving average is $171.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

