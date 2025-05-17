Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Grifols Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 354.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
