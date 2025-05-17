Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get Grifols alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grifols

Grifols Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 354.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Grifols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.