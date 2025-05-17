HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for ACRS Earnings

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.42. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 127,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,134,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,175,101 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 776,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 175,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

