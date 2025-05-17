Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $222.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,077.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 141,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after purchasing an additional 129,610 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Honeywell International by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 341,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,394,000 after purchasing an additional 106,471 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 13,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

