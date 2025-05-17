Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $8.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $295.00 million, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -145.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 290,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 63,709 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.