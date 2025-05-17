Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives $170.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.75.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,127.44. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Roth sold 8,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,305.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,698.44. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,801 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,197,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $152.93 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.87 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

