Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,011 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,572 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $137,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,151,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 773,198 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $325,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MSFT opened at $454.27 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,243 shares of company stock worth $41,288,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America reduced their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.16.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

