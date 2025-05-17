Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $212.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $265.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.0%

IBKR stock opened at $209.15 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $103.69 and a 12-month high of $236.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day moving average is $185.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Interactive Brokers Group’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.04). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

