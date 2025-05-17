Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2,937.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

